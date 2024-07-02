Researchers Develop Humanoid Robot with Human Brain Cells, Ushering in New Era of Hybrid Intelligence

NEW DELHI: In groundbreaking development researchers at Tianjin University in China have created humanoid robot that operates using human brain cells. This concept feels straight out of sci-fi film. This innovative robot, described as a "brain on chip" integrates stem cells intended to develop into human brain cells with a computer chip. This is achieved through an electrode. This enables it to process information and perform tasks.

According to New Atlas, this robot represents the world's first open-source brain-on-chip intelligent complex information interaction system. Unlike typical robots. Relying on pre-programmed instructions. This new humanoid uses its brain implant to learn and adapt to its environment. It lacks traditional visual capabilities. Responds to electrical signals and sensory inputs. Guiding its movements and actions. The human brain cells help the robot avoid obstacles track targets and manage its arm movements. This is done to grasp objects and function solely through electrical signals and sensory inputs.

The researchers highlight that this development is more than just novel integration of biology and technology. It signifies leap in computational intelligence. Traditional AI systems despite their advanced nature still fall short of learning speed and intuitive abilities of human brain cells. Biocomputer however, can learn rapidly using minimal power, demonstrating efficiency and adaptability of biological systems.

This breakthrough follows similar project known as DishBrain at Monash University in Australia. Researchers there observed that human neurons could learn tasks much faster than AI. About 800000 brain cells were grown onto chip and placed into simulated environment. They learned to play Pong within about five minutes. This project was quickly funded by the Australian military. It has since been spun out into company called Cortical Labs.

Brett Kagan, Chief Scientific Officer at Cortical Labs noted that while humanoid with human brain cells is in its early stages. Human neuron-enhanced biocomputers are learning faster and using much less power compared to traditional AI. They also offer more intuition, insight and creativity.

Researchers believe that advancements in humanoids with human brain cells could lead to significant progress in medical science. This is particularly in treating neurological conditions. One promising application is repair of damage to human cerebral cortex through brain organoid transplants to restore brain function.

However, this technology raises important ethical questions as integration of human brain cells into robots advances. The line between biological and artificial intelligence blurs. This necessitates careful consideration of ethical implications. Additionally, these wetware machines require maintenance such as feeding watering, temperature control and protection. From germs and viruses.