Pune: Bail Granted to Father and Grandfather in Pune Porsche Crash Case

MAHARASTRA: In significant development concerning tragic Porsche car crash in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. A court has granted bail to Vishal Agarwal. A prominent builder and his father. The duo was accused of kidnapping their family driver amidst aftermath of fatal accident involving 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in early hours of May 19. A Porsche allegedly driven by juvenile in drunken state fatally struck two motorbike-borne software engineers. This led to series of legal actions. Including allegations against Agarwal and his father for wrongful confinement and coercion.

According to police reports following accident, Agarwal and his father allegedly detained their family driver. He had earlier visited a police station The prosecution claimed they attempted to coerce driver into confessing that he rather than juvenile, was driving the vehicle at time of crash

Advocate Prashant Patil representing Agarwal and his father confirmed the court's decision to grant them bail. Patil expressed his clients' commitment to cooperate fully with investigative authorities. They will comply with stringent conditions imposed by court as part of their bail.

Earlier legal proceedings also saw Agarwal granted bail in case related to Juvenile Justice Act. He was accused of failing in his duties as guardian The case has attracted considerable attention. The Bombay High Court recently ruled the detention of the juvenile involved in the crash as illegal. They directed his release from observation home.

The tragic incident has not only raised questions about underage driving and parental responsibilities. It has highlighted legal complexities surrounding the aftermath of fatal accidents involving minors. Investigations continue. Authorities seek to establish accountability and justice for victims of this heartbreaking event.

As legal proceedings unfold. Stakeholders and public await further developments in case that has underscored issues of road safety. Juvenile justice and parental liability in India's legal framework.