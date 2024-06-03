'Rubin,' Nvidia's Next AI processor, will be Launched in 2026: CEO Jensen Huang

TAIPEI: In a groundbreaking keynote address at 2024 Taipei International Information Technology Show (Computex) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the company's next-generation AI chip platform. Named Rubin, it is set for release in 2026. This announcement marks significant step toward what Huang describes as "robotic" future. It emphasizes Nvidia's pivotal role in burgeoning AI industry.

Huang revealed that Rubin platform will encompass new suite of graphics processing units (GPUs) central processing units (CPUs) and networking chips. The CPUs in this platform will be called Versa. The GPUs, designed to power advanced AI applications will feature next-generation high-bandwidth memory produced by leading manufacturers. These include SK Hynix, Micron and Samsung.

Speaking at National Taiwan University in Taipei as part of Computex. Huang emphasized the strategic importance of this development. "Rubin will revolutionize AI landscape. With its comprehensive suite of high-performance components" he said. "This is not just an incremental upgrade. It is substantial leap in technology."

Nvidia's new strategy includes annual release of new AI chip families. This accelerates from previous schedule of approximately every two years. Huang highlighted that this increased pace of innovation would position Nvidia to better meet rapid advancements and growing demands in AI technology.

Dominating around 80% of AI chip market Nvidia stands uniquely poised to both drive and benefit from accelerating AI revolution. Huang's vision for "robotic" future includes not just advancements in chip technology. Also practical applications that could transform industries and daily life.

During his keynote, Huang showcased images of nine humanoid robots. And several wheeled robots. This underscores that future is not distant. But imminent. "In future Taiwan will build computers that walk" Huang stated, capturing audience's imagination with this bold prediction.

Huang's presentation positioned Nvidia at forefront of what he termed "new industrial revolution." By spearheading development of cutting-edge AI chips promoting their integration into various technologies. Nvidia aims to lead charge in transforming how we interact with machines and automation. The world eagerly anticipates rollout Rubin platform.