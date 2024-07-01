Samsung to Unveil Galaxy Ring with Advanced Health Features at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

NEW DELHI: Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will showcase a range of new devices. This includes the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Adding to excitement tech giant is also expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy Ring. This new wearable was first teased at Mobile World Congress 2024 in February. While initial reveal kept details under wraps. Recent reports hint at several advanced health features.

According to a report by Android Authority. Galaxy Ring will include new biomonitoring features. These include temperature measurement via skin, snore detection and more. An APK teardown of Samsung Health app revealed these features. Although they are not yet publicly available. The app is expected to support various health-monitoring functions that ring will offer.

The Galaxy Ring will be capable of measuring stress and heart rate. The Health app provides detailed charts for tracking these metrics. Additionally it will enable temperature measurement through skin. The app predicts menstrual cycles. One unique feature. Snore detection. This will require use of smartphone as companion device. These biomonitoring capabilities are already present in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. These features may appeal to users seeking more discreet health-tracking option.

The design of Galaxy Ring is reportedly lightweight and sleek. It features raised circular section to hold wearable in place. A charging indicator will show the battery status of ring. Samsung plans to offer wearable in nine different sizes. And three colors. Silver, gold and black. Observers at MWC noted that rings were labeled with sizes such as S L and XL.

Despite its compact design—prompting curiosity about how Samsung has incorporated such advanced technology—the Galaxy Ring is expected to come with high price tag. The price reflects its cutting-edge status and ongoing development.

As Samsung gears up for Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Galaxy Ring is poised to be standout innovation providing subtle yet sophisticated way for users to monitor their health.