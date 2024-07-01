Arunachal: 70 Children and Five Teachers Stranded in Flooded School in Changlang District

ITANAGAR: In a distressing situation unfolding in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh at least 70 children and five teachers are reported stranded in school surrounded by floodwaters. The school is located in Bijoypur under Diyun circle It has been cut off from access to other parts due to rising water levels.

Rescue operations are currently underway with Assam Rifles troopers. Local villagers, district administration officials and Arunachal Pradesh police personnel working tirelessly to reach those stranded. Despite their best efforts the rescue operations have faced challenges due to harsh weather conditions prevailing in area. At least two rescue attempts have failed. This adds to the anxiety and urgency of situation.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has been alerted about ongoing crisis. It has prepared helicopters for deployment. Aerial rescue option is being considered crucial. This is especially given difficulties faced by ground rescue teams. The helicopters are on standby. They are waiting for suitable window in weather to launch their operations.

Local authorities have expressed their concern and commitment to rescue mission. "The safety of children and teachers is our top priority. We are doing everything in our power. To ensure their safe evacuation" said district administration official. The officials are closely monitoring situation and coordinating with various agencies. To facilitate swift and safe rescue.

The stranded children and teachers are currently inside school building which has remained structurally intact despite flooding. Emergency supplies, including food and water have been airdropped. To ensure that those stranded have necessary provisions. Medical teams are also on standby to provide immediate assistance. Once rescue is successful.

Situation has drawn attention to broader issues of flood management and disaster preparedness in region. Changlang district, like many other parts of Arunachal Pradesh is prone to severe flooding. During monsoon season. The current scenario underscores the need for improved infrastructure and better preparedness to handle such emergencies.

Local residents have also rallied to support rescue efforts. Offering whatever help they can. "We are all praying for the safety of children and teachers. The whole community is behind them." said a concerned villager.