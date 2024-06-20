Snapchat Introduces Generative AI Suite to Revolutionize AR Experience

NEW DELHI: Snap-owned social media platform Snapchat has announced a groundbreaking update with the introduction of generative artificial intelligence suite as part of its new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This innovative on-device AI model is set to enhance the augmented reality (AR) experience for users. It enables them to create vivid AR experiences in real time through simple text prompts.

Snapchat’s new AI features allow users to type in an idea for a transformation. The AI then brings it to life instantly in AR. This update empowers users to alter their surroundings in videos. The changes seamlessly align with the existing light and colors ensuring more realistic and immersive experience.

The Lens Studio 5.0 update also introduces a suite of AI tools aimed at enhancing the AR experience for creators. These new features include advanced face effects and Immersive ML. The new face effects tool allows creators to modify user’s face based on written prompt or an uploaded image. Meanwhile the Immersive ML feature can transform the user’s face. It also works on body and surroundings in real time. This provides more dynamic and interactive AR experience. Additionally, there is an AI assistant. The assistant helps developers build 3D models. This further expands the creative possibilities within Snapchat’s platform.

Previously Snapchat users could only make basic additions to their videos. The new update promises more realistic and sophisticated special effects. The ability to generate 3D assets using text or image prompts is another highlight of the update. For instance, users can create a 3D character head that mimics expressions. They can also develop face masks and textures. This adds another layer of personalization and creativity to their snaps.

Access to these new AI-powered tools will be rolled out to users in the coming months. Creators will gain access later in the year. This follows Snapchat’s earlier introduction of ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot which allows subscribers to share AI-generated snaps with friends.

Snapchat’s continuous innovation in AI. AR technology underscores commitment to providing users and creators with cutting-edge tools to enhance digital experiences.