Assam: Karimganj Schools Closed Until June 22 Due to Flooding

GUWAHATI: In response to rising water levels in the Longai and Kushiyara rivers due to continuous heavy rainfall, the Karimganj district administration has extended the closure of all educational institutions, both government and private, until June 22. However, previously scheduled examinations will continue as planned, despite the closures.

This decision was made to ensure the safety and security of students after many schools were submerged by rainwater. The announcement follows an earlier declaration of holidays dated June 18, with the current extension effective from June 19 to June 22.

The directive comes under Section 30(2)(v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which grants authorities the power to take necessary actions during disaster situations to protect the public. The district administration has issued this notification as a precautionary measure, underscoring their commitment to the safety and well-being of students and the community amid the severe weather conditions.

In recent days, incessant rainfall has led to significant flooding in the region, with the Longai and Kushiyara rivers breaching their banks and inundating numerous areas. As a result, many schools have been rendered unsafe for occupancy, prompting the administration to take decisive action to prevent any potential harm to students.

Parents and students are advised to stay informed about further updates from the district administration regarding the reopening of schools and any changes to examination schedules. The administration has emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and remaining vigilant during this period of adverse weather.

The notification highlights the district administration's proactive approach in dealing with the flood situation, prioritizing the safety of students while ensuring that academic activities, specifically pre-scheduled examinations, continue with minimal disruption. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates as needed.

Residents of Karimganj are urged to cooperate with the administration's directives and to take all necessary precautions to stay safe during the ongoing heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. The administration's efforts aim to mitigate the impact of the floods and safeguard the community from further risks.

For the latest information and updates, parents and students are advised to remain in contact with school authorities and follow announcements from the district administration.