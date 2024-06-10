Valorant Launches Limited Beta on PlayStation and Xbox: Console Players to Experience Custom-Built Gameplay

NEW DELHI: Riot Games' acclaimed first-person tactical multiplayer shooter Valorant is making its long-awaited debut on consoles. Initially launched in 2020 for PC. The game will be available in limited beta for PlayStation 5. Xbox Series S. Xbox Series X users beginning June 14. This beta will be accessible to players in United States Canada, United Kingdom Europe and Japan. There are potential plans to expand to other regions in near future.

The console adaptation of Valorant is highly anticipated. Riot Games has confirmed it features "custom-built gameplay." Developers have optimized game specifically for controller use. This ensures seamless and engaging experience for console players. While the beta version will not support cross-play between PC and consoles. It does offer several other cross-platform features.

One of key highlights of console version is ability for players to access "connected shared inventory." This means players will have cross-progression between their accounts. They can carry over all their agents. Skins and battle passes from PC version to console version and vice versa. This integration ensures players can enjoy continuous and cohesive gaming experience across different platforms.

Moreover. Riot Games has committed to providing console players same level of updates and new content as PC players. This includes new patches. Maps, content agents and other in-game elements. This simultaneous release of new content ensures all players, regardless of platform can enjoy latest features and enhancements together.

In addition to existing gameplay modes, console version of Valorant will introduce new shooting mode called "Focus." This mode allows players to use hip-fire at any time with reduced sensitivity. Adding a new tactical dimension to game. This feature is designed to cater to unique dynamics of console gameplay and enhance overall player experience.

For those who enroll in Valorant Limited Beta all agents available on their main account will be accessible on console version. This ensures that players can immediately dive into the action with their preferred characters.

Valorant's expansion to consoles marks significant milestone for Riot Games. It promises exciting new chapter for both existing fans. And newcomers to the game. As the beta unfolds. Players can look forward to experiencing Valorant's intense tactical gameplay in whole new way on their favorite consoles.