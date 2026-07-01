WhatsApp to Roll Out Usernames, Letting Users Chat Without Sharing Phone Numbers

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp on recently announced that it is introducing usernames, a new privacy-focused feature that will allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform said users can begin reserving usernames this week ahead of the feature's gradual rollout later this year.

Announcing the upcoming feature, WhatsApp said usernames are designed to offer users "a more private way to connect", particularly when interacting with new contacts or joining group conversations where sharing a personal phone number may not be desirable.

In a post on X, the Head of WhatsApp, Kunal Shah, shared the update and said, "Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp."

In a blog post titled "It's time to reserve your WhatsApp username", the company said, " When someone new walks into your life - a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event - sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That's because a phone number is personal and it's tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits."

The company added that the same concern applies to group chats, saying, "You want to join the parent chat for the soccer team, but you're not ready to give your phone number to people you've never met."

Highlighting the privacy features, WhatsApp said there will be "no directory to browse and no suggestions - people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. " It also said users can enable an optional username key, which others will need to know before they can send the first message. (ANI)

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