Xiaomi Launches Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G in India, Along with Accessories and Special Edition Xiaomi 14 Civi

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi has expanded its tech lineup in India with launch of two new tablets the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G, alongside various accessories and a special edition smartphone. The announcement came during an event today. This event showcased brand's latest innovations.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G priced at Rs 21,999 features Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Available in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver, tablet comes in two variants. These are 8GB+128GB for Rs 24999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 26,999. It boasts a 12.1-inch display with 600 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 it houses a 10,000 mAh battery. This battery supports 33W fast charging promising up to 12 hours of video playback. Camera features include an 8MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The tablet will be available from August 2, 12 pm across Mi.com, retail stores and e-commerce platforms. There will be an instant discount of Rs 2000 on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards

The Redmi Pad SE 4G starts at Rs 9999 for 4GB + 64GB variant. Xiaomi also unveiled new accessories. These include Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Smart Keyboard, both priced at Rs 3999. The Redmi Pad Pro Cover costs Rs 1,499. Additionally the Redmi Pad SE 4G Cover is priced at Rs 999.

Adding to excitement, Xiaomi launched limited edition Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Design smartphone at Rs 48999. This model features dual-tone texture scheme with black mirror glass and a vegan leather back. Specifications remain the same as original Xiaomi 14 Civi. It includes a 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset 12GB RAM and a 50MP triple rear camera. Furthermore, it has a 4700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The Panda White and Aqua Blue variants will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Xiaomi Retail Partners. The Hot Pink variant will be exclusive to Flipkart and Mi.com. Buyers will receive a Rs 3000 discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

With these launches, Xiaomi continues to strengthen its presence in Indian market. It offers a range of tech products to cater to diverse consumer needs.