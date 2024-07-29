Assam: Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Husband and Wife in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: On Monday afternoon devastating gas cylinder explosion in Kankan Nagar, Dibrugarh seriously injured husband and wife while they were cleaning their gas burner. The blast, which occurred in rented house of Bhupen Dutta left couple and their family homeless. The entire house was gutted by flames.

Mihir Sarkar and Bela Sarkar, the injured couple were performing routine maintenance on gas burner after finishing cooking. Suddenly, the gas pipe caught fire. According to local residents the ensuing blast caused severe burn injuries to both individuals. Mihir Sarkar suffered burns while attempting to save wife. Her legs were badly injured in explosion. Both victims were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

A local resident recounted the terrifying incident. They stated, “The whole house was gutted after gas cylinder blast. They were cleaning the gas burner after they completed cooking. Suddenly gas pipe caught fire and gas cylinder blasted. Both husband and wife sustained serious burn injuries.”

Another witness detailed the extent of injuries explaining, “The wife sustained serious burn injuries in her both legs and the husband’s leg was burned when he went to save his wife. Both of them were admitted at AMCH.” The prompt response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) helped control situation. The team arrived at the scene. They managed to extinguish the fire within minutes preventing further damage and potential injuries.

The incident has left the Sarkar family in a dire situation. Bela Sarkar’s mother expressed her distress. She highlighted the family’s plight. “Somehow my daughter managed to save her life. We are staying at rented house but due to this incident now we are homeless. Where we will go now? We are middle-class people it is very difficult for us to manage a different house,” she said emphasizing the uncertainty and financial strain the family now faces.

The tragic event underscores the importance of gas safety and potential dangers associated with household gas appliances. As the Sarkar family grapples with aftermath, local community and authorities are urged to extend support to help them rebuild their lives.