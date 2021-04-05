Anil Deshmukh Steps Down as Maharashtra Home Minister after Bombay High Court Orders Probe

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today tendered his resignation after the Bombay High Court has ordered the CBI to carry out a preliminary probe into former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations against him.



Deshmukh resigned on April 5 on 'moral grounds', reports said. Deshmukh has tendered his resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"I don't want to continue as Home Minister as an investigation is on," said the resignation letter of Deshmukh, who belongs to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).





The development comes after Deshmukh met Pawar and expressed his desire to tender his resignation. State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik stated that the party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation.

Meanwhile the Bombay High Court has directed the CBI to begin a preliminary probe within 15 days into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

The court said that the CBI can decide on the future course of action after this preliminary inquiry is completed.

"Director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such preliminary inquiry be ordered in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days once the preliminary inquiry is complete, director CBI (would) be at discretion to (decide on the) further course of action," the Court said today.

The court observed that there won't be an independent investigation by the Maharashtra Police, which comes under the Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh.

As per reports, NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil is likely to replace him. Patil, who currently holds the portfolios of Labour and Excise in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a 6-time MLA from the Ambegaon constituency.

Earlier, in an eight-paged letter Sibgh has alleged that Deshmukh has asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants. He further complained of "political interference" by Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, however, has denied the allegations, which have caused a rift within ruling coalition partners Shiv Sena and NCP.

Meanwhile, the opposition party have been demanding the Home Ministers resignation and questioned the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of his resignation.

