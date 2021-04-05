'I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs,' says Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Wheelchair bound Mamata Banerjee while exuding confidence on winning the Bengal elections "on one leg"- referring to the incident in Nandigram last month where she suffered injuries, she also hinted at gaining victory in Delhi in the future "on two legs".



While addressing a rally at Debanandapur in Hooghly district the West Bengal Chief Minister said "I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs."

Banerjee has been campaigning in a wheelchair after she incurred injuries in Nandigram. While the Trinamool Congress TMC has claimed the incident to be a 'conspiracy', the Election Commission dismissing the claim stated that it was a mere accident as no evidence of an attack was found.

Earlier, during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, during a rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned Banerjee whether she will be contesting from a different seat, as she will be losing the Nandigram seat.

Hitting back at PM, the TMC said that she is winning from Nandigram comfortably and has challenged the BJP to look for a safer seat in 2024, as they will be challenged in Varanasi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Varanasi is the parliamentary seat of PM Modi which he won first time in 2014 and retained in 2019.

The State witnessed a high-profile battle on April 1, during the second phase of the West Bengal elections, as two-time Chief Minister of West Bengal Banerjee locked horns with once her closest aide and confidant and now her closest rival and foe, Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA of Nandigram who contested on a BJP ticket.

Speaking about the eight-phased elections in West Bengal, Banerjee slammed the Elections Commission of India (ECI) for conducting 'an eight-phase long election' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also accused the BJP of meddling in EC's affairs.

"What was the need for an eight-phase election? It was done by BJP Mandal. Given the present situation (COVID), shouldn't they have wrapped up the election within a short period of time?" Banerjee was quoted.

Ahead of the assembly elections several TMC have defected to BJP. Accusing the saffron over the defections from TMC, Banerjee said it didn't have any local leaders and all of their leaders were borrowed from either TMC or CPM.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the TMC supremo stated, "BJP cannot find a local candidate to contest polls as "they don't have any locals, all their people are borrowed from either TMC or CPM."

