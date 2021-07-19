Beef in Chocolates? Cadbury India Responds

NEW DELHI: Cadbury has issued a clarification after a screenshot claiming that the company uses gelatin in some of their products went viral on social media over the weekend, asking consumers to verify facts before sharing them.

"The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez/Cadbury products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that," Cadbury said on Sunday.

Cadbury also said negative posts can hurt its image. "As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further."

The clarification by the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, came after hundreds of users on Twitter called for a boycott of Cadbury products. Their boycott call came after a screenshot from a website saying that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef, which was shared widely on social media.

Further, the chocolate company wrote, "As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. Hope we have clarified."





