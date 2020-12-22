BJP assault on West Bengal: Sharad Pawar to meet Mamta Banerjee

MUMBAI: Expressing "serious concerns" over the ongoing political developments in West Bengal, the Nationalist Congress Party has initiated discussions with various national opposition parties on the alleged machinations of the BJP to destabilise the Trinamool Congress government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a top NCP leader said here on Monday.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to overthrow the TMC government in West Bengal by violating the state's authority and powers at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre. Although law and order is a state matter, the Centre is interfering by changing the officials. This is a very grave matter," NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik said.

He said that NCP President Sharad Pawar has already discussed the issues with Banerjee and will try to unite all other national opposition parties on the same.

"Pawar will also meet Banerjee in New Delhi soon, and if necessary, he will travel to West Bengal and meet her there," Malik added.

He slammed the Centre for "abusing its powers and trying to topple elected state governments" which was a matter of serious concern in a democratic set up.

The BJP and Trinamool Congress are currently locked in an all-out political war ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal in mid-2021. In the past, Pawar has spoken out on the Centre allegedly attempting to trample on states' rights and powers which was contrary to the principles of federal democracy. (IANS)

