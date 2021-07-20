 Top
BJP leader caught on camera consuming liquor in Bihar

Liquor ban in Bihar is a milestone decision as claimed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with complete support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However,

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  20 July 2021 3:17 AM GMT

Liquor ban in Bihar is a milestone decision as claimed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with complete support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, a BJP District President has made a mockery of the law after he was caught on camera consuming liquor in the Madhubani district. Siyaram Shah, the Jhanjharpur BJP District President, had thrown a liquor party inside the party office in Jhanjharpur. An alleged video of the party went viral on social media. (IANS)

