Brother Beheads Pregnant Sister, Neighbours Say He Took Selfie With The Served Head

NEW DELHI: In a reported incident of dishonour killing in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Sunday, a boy decapitated his 19-year-old sister with the aid of their mother and reportedly displayed her head in front of neighbours.

The youngster and his mother are accused of taking pictures with the mutilated corpse, which the authorities are examining.

When the young woman was reportedly murdered by her mother and brother, her husband was at home.

According to them, the youngster also attempted to attack his brother-in-law but was able to flee. Authorities reported that after killing his pregnant sister, the youngster brought the severed head to the verandah and waved it in the air for all to see before surrendering.

Kirti Thore has been living with her spouse since eloping in June. Last week, her mother contacted her and requested a visit. On Sunday, she and her son returned was visited by her accused mother.

Kirti's spouse was in the other room when they arrived on Sunday. S he was ambushed from behind while making a cup of tea for her mother and brother. Officials stated her mother held her by the leg while her brother, who had carried a sickle, hacked off her head.

He allegedly took the head outside to show it to his neighbours.

Meanwhile, neighbours said he took a selfie after beheading his pregnant sister and displaying her head.

Kirti Thore and the man she was dating eloped in June. "A week ago, the mother paid a visit to her daughter. She returned on December 5 with her son. The victim's home is located in the middle of the yard. She and her mother-in-law were out in the field. When she saw her mother and brother, she stopped working in the field and ran to welcome them. She handed them both water and proceeded to prepare tea in the kitchen. Her brother attacked her from behind and decapitated her. "

According to Kailash Prajapati, a senior police officer in Vaijapur, where the event occurred, was laying in the home. He was startled awake by the sound of cutlery dropping and dashed to the kitchen. He was also attempted to be killed by the woman's brother, but he escaped. Later, the brother entered from the house carrying a sickle.





