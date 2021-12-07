AIUDF MLA Claims Aurangzeb Provided Land to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Hindus and Muslims have always been in limelight because of their lifelong clashes against each other, be it targeting the sentiments in the name of mandirs, monuments, holy buildings, and or religious institutions.

Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF MLA Haji Aminul Islam is planning a new attack on Maa Kamakhya mandir. According to Islam, Aurangzeb provided the land for the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya mandir.

As per the AIUDF MLA, the Mughal king Aurangzeb, who was known for his brutality against Hindus and attacks on Hindu mandirs, was the benevolent man who donated land for Shakti Peeth Kamakhya mandir. Not only that, according to MLA Islam, Aurangzeb gifted land for dozens of mandirs across India also.

The infamous AIUDF MLA, who was imprisoned for inciting religious strife during anti-CAA protests, alleges that Aurangzeb's land grant to the Kamakhya mandir is still on display at the British Museum.

Notably, the Shaktipeeth Kamakhya mandir was established in the 8th century, according to historical evidence.

Aurangzeb, the Mughal monarch, was born in 1618. From 1615 through 1682, the Mughals assaulted Assam multiple times, but they were unable to control due to the courage of Ahom monarchs and commanders.

The rebuilding of the Kamakhya temple is said to have taken place around 1565, during the reign of Konch ruler Nara Narayan, who reigned considerably earlier than Mughal King Aurangzeb.

In response to AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam's new attack on Maa Kamakhya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that even Aurangzeb's father was unable to enter Assam.

Further, the CM issued a warning, saying that anyone who abuses Hindu gods and goddesses will face severe penalties. "We never use Mohamad, Jesus Christ, in political attacks," Dr Sarma remarked, "but anybody who insults our idols will have to eat jail food."





