Chhattisgarh: Mother of Martyred Jawan Constructs His Memorial in Jashpur

A mother of a police jawan, Basil Toppo who lost his life in a Naxal attack, constructed a memorial in memory of her son in the Perva Aara village of Jashpur, Chattisgarh.

"I'm proud of him," his mother said.

"He was a police officer who was slain in an incident in Bastar in 2011," his uncle stated.

When it came to Naxalite occurrences in Chhattisgarh in 2011, it was the hotspot. Maoist militants in this state blew up a bridge on July 21, killing four people and injuring five more. The incident occurred when Nandkumar Patel, the state Congress party chief, was returning from a party gathering. A total number of incidents: 1931, 275 civilians were killed in all, and 128 security personnel were slain in all.

Last in 2010, at least 75 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were slain in a Naxalite ambush in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

The Naxalites attacked a CRPF convoy in the Tademetla jungles, according to officials. As the convoy approached, they unleashed indiscriminate fire and detonated an IED blast from hilltops. The reinforcements who had been dispatched to the scene were afterwards blown up. It appears that the security forces were outnumbered. Reports suggest that nearly 1,000 Naxals were part of the attack while the CRPF team had only 120 personnel.

"The CRPF men were in the forests for operational duty when the Naxals attacked. It is very tragic," CRPF Director General Vikram Srivastava said.

