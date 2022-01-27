Four Murder Accused Nabbed From Assam's Jorhat

Guwahati: A police team from Perumbakkam, Chennai arrested four murder accused from the Jorhat district of Assam.



The four murder accused were said to have jumped bail four years ago and they fled to their native villages in Assam. The four accused are namely Sanjay Bala of 21 years old, Shiv Om Nayak of 26 years old, George Munda of 25 years old and Bijoy Nayak of 24 years old.

The team of police led by inspector T Magudeeswarai had spent more than three months on the trail of all the four escaped murderers.

According to the police, the murder case took place in the year 2015 at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar which is in the Perumbakkam area of Chengalpattu district, Chennai.

Back in 2015 the four persons allegedly killed one of their companions named Younis, 22. All five including Younis were engaged for work in a construction site in Perumbakkam of Chennai.

Police said that all of them used to take money from each other whenever required and return it according to their convenience.

22 years old Younis one day asked to return his money which resulted in a big brawl between all the five workers and later the four accused killed their co-worker Younis in a drunken state.

Later, an FIR was filed in the Perumbakkam police station against all the four workers in relation to the murder case of Younis.

In the year 2018, all the four accused were granted conditional bail and then they jumped bail and escaped to the northeastern state of Assam.

After the four fled away, in the same year itself a non-bailable warrant was released against them as police failed to trace them despite a thorough search.

Three years ago in 2019 Magudeeswari, the inspector of Perumbakkam took up the murder case and started a detailed investigation. After finding some leads the inspector went to Assam along with a police team.

The police team in Assam camped there and started their mission to trace the four murder accused. They successfully arrested the four by tracing their location and entering their village in Assam.

Magudeeswari said that it was not easy to trace the four as the police team had to gain the trust of the relatives as at the beginning they were not ready to reveal anything about the murder accused persons.

To escape from the police the four persons were changing their places in the Jorhat district of Assam by taking aid from the locals. Currently, all four are kept in the Chengalpet prison of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Mother Arrested After Stabbing Infant To Death In Assam's Barpeta

Also watch:

