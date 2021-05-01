Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline 'Hello Doctor' for COVID-19 Patients

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a medical advisory helpline called 'Hello Doctor' to help those battling Covid-19 on May 1.

Notably, the initiative came in by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at a time when the country has been ravaged by the second wave of the deadly virus.



Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, "We have launched 'Hello Doctor' a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice."



He also appealed to doctors to enroll themselves to assist people during the pandemic, for which he attached a Google form link for self-initiated entries.



"Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on *Hello Doctor Link*," he added.

India needs to stand together and help our people.



The doctors have been provided with two options - 'COVID consultation' and 'Mental Health Consultation' - to enroll themselves in.



India on Friday for the first time recorded over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in a new record global high taking the total tally of caseload to 1.91 crores. 3,523 cases of COVID-19 induced fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the country to 2.11 lakhs.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country now amount to 32.63 lakh. India reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily for the ninth day in a row, making it the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world after the United States.

Many experts have credited the 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela as a super spreader event for the massive surge in the cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. According to government data, over 70 lakh people took part in this religious processions.

The Supreme Court on Friday warned the states against the suppression of information or citizens displaying their grievances on social media saying strong action will be taken. "If citizens communicate their grievances on social media, we do not want clampdown on the information. We will treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed if they want to bed or oxygen," Justice DY Chandrachud said.





