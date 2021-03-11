Ravneet Singh Bittu to be Congress LS Leader this Parliament Session

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has been appointed temporarily as the Leader of Opposition for the ongoing budget session of the parliament. Singh will replace the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



The development came owing to the elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam.

As Choudhury had to leave for campaigning in the upcoming state elections, the party appointed Bittu as the Leader of Opposition.

Moreover, Bittu is assigned to lead the party's strategy in the lower house since Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will also be engaged with the polls in Assam.





Congratulations to Member of Parliament from Ludhiana @RavneetBittu Ji for being appointed as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/hxXmXmMlFC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) March 11, 2021

Singh has been vocal against the ruling government in regard to the fuel price hike and the contentious farm laws.

Earlier in February, during the stiff rise in the price of fuel, Bittu slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said when a tea seller is elected instead of Manmohan Singh then such things are bound to happen and people will have to suffer till 2024.

Three-time MP Bittu was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Anandpur Sahib and then from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019.

Bittu was appointed as whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha in August last year.

He is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995. In January Bittu's family said that they would appeal for the release of the convict of Beant Singh who has spent two decades in jail in the assassination case. However, he demanded that the three farm laws against which farmers are protesting at different borders of Delhi has to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, on the completion of four months of the farmer's protest, the farmers' unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 26. Announcing their future programmes protesting the three farm laws enacted by Parliament last year, the farmers' unions said that some trade unions will also join them in their protest against fuel price hike on March 15.

Also Read: Lockdown announced in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 over Covid Spike

Also Watch: Akhil Gogoi filed for Nomination from GMCH