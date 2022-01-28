Delhi Police Arrests 11 People In Connection With The Shahdara Gang Rape Case

New Delhi: 11 people in total, including 9 women have been arrested in connection with the horrific incident that occurred in Kasturba Nagar in Shahdara district of the National Capital.

The Delhi Police said that a total of 11 people were named in the FIR and 9 of them happened to be women. They also added that more arrests will be made soon as the case unfolds.

The Delhi Police took to their official twitter handle to share this news. They also urged everyone to not share the alleged video of the incident, as it amounts to breaching the identity and dignity of the victim.

In the Shahdara case:#DelhiPolice, after sincere efforts,has arrested three more women accused and apprehended two juveniles in the sexual assault case. In total, 9 accused persons have been nabbed till now. Further investigation is underway.(1/2)@ANI@DCWDelhi@DCP_SHAHDARA — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 27, 2022

Delhi Police appeals everyone not to share the alleged video of the incident, as it amounts to breaching the identity and dignity of the victim.This is insensitive and against the law and attracts penal action.(2/2)#DelhiPoliceUpdates#DelhiPoliceCares — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 27, 2022

As per the police, the victim's husband informed them about the incident that took place on the eve of Republic day. The husband was not present at the spot of the incident and was in turn informed by his landlord.

The police have said that they immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information and successfully rescued the 20 year old woman from further assault and subsequently took her to the police station.

The Delhi Police, via twitter, have also slammed those media reports which falsely claimed that there was an unnecessary delay in the response time by police.

#DelhiPoliceUpdatesSome media reports are falsely claiming that there was an unnecessary delay in the response time by police while attending the PCR call in the Shahdara incident.(1/2)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 28, 2022

Delhi police would like to clarify that as per the report, PCR and local police reached the incident spot within 5 minutes and rescued the victim. Any misinformation by media in this context amounts to unethical & irresponsible journalism. (2/2)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 28, 2022

A case has been registered by the police under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape, physical assault, sexual assault and criminal conspiracy among other's.

The victim's sister has said that a boy living in the neighborhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November last year and added that his family blames the victim for their son's death.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned this incident on 27 January by calling it a shameful act and urged the Central government to instruct the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Police directly comes under the command of the Union Home Minister and not the Delhi Chief Minister.

A notice has also been issued to the Delhi Police by the Delhi Commission for Women in connection with this deplorable crime and they also demanded swift action to arrest the criminals and provisions of security to the family of the survivor.

