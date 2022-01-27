Woman Gang-Raped, Hair Chopped, Paraded On Delhi Street On Republic Day

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre incident of crime against women, the people of Delhi woke up to a horrific day when a mother of a child was brutally assaulted and paraded in the Shahdara area of the city.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her on the street of the Shahdara area.

The woman was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused are said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area. It has been alleged that the woman was also gang-raped.

A video of the incident showed the woman being attacked.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

The DCW chief, in a tweet, stated that she was issuing a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the crime. She called for the arrest of all the persons involved in the case, and demanded that the survivor's family be given security cover.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram said that they have arrested four women in this connection.



He said that a case of sexual assault and abuse has been registered with the concerned police station.

"All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials have been formed to look into it, we will arrest all the accused soon," said the DCP.

According to reports, the victim woman has been living in the Shahdara area for the past few years. The woman is married and has a child.

A man (the deceased) who used to live in her neighbourhood was in a one-sided affair with her. She had spurned his advances many times. A few days ago, the man had allegedly committed suicide.

His family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman. The family members of the man were angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who first attacked the victim.

Police are in the process of verifying the facts and allegations.

On the other hand, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. Her statement has been recorded by the investigation officer of the case.

The police are also taking legal opinion in the matter.









