FIR lodged against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President chief, Priyanka Gandhi's PS

LUCKNOW: Infighting in the Uttar Pradesh Congress is now out in the open. Expelled Congress leader Konark Dixit has now lodged an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and Sandeep Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary, at the Hussainganj police station here.



The FIR has been lodged over an incident that took place at the state Congress headquarters here on June 29 when Dixit and some other Congress leaders had staged a protest against the state leadership.

In the FIR, Dixit said that he was accosted by some supporters of the UPCC chief who came armed with bricks and rods.

"They used offensive language, threatened us with dire consequences and then went on to use language that was highly communal in nature," he told reporters.

The case has been registered under Sections 147, 323, 504,506 and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It may be recalled that a few days ago, another Congress leader, Sunil Rai, had lodged a case against Ajay Kumar Lallu, claiming a threat to his life form the state Congress chief. (IANS)

