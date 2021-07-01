TikTok Set to Make Comeback in India, Officials Ready to Comply with Indian IT Law

TikTok, along with numerous other apps that presented a threat to users' privacy in the nation, was banned in India in September 2020.

The video sharing app has been extremely popular with the Indian crowd, accounting to over 200 million users, the largest userbase in the world.





Tik Tok Officials are Willing to Comply with the New Indian IT Laws

TikTok representatives have contacted the Indian IT Ministry and PMO officials, informing them that ByteDance (TikTok's parent firm) is ready to comply with the IT department's most recent intermediate rules. It is the first definite report concerning TikTok's comeback to India. According to recent reports, the business is looking to employ grievance and nodal officials in India.

TikTok was banned in India in 2020, along with 250 other applications that constituted a threat to national security by transmitting data from Indian users to servers in other nations. Since then, the Indian IT department has amended a few criteria with which applications wishing to function in the country must conform.





Tik Tok to Hire Grievance and Nodal Officers in India

In other TikTok news, the company has been rumoured to be hiring grievance and nodal officers in India. ByteDance is finding it tough to bring TikTok back to India due to its Chinese origins and the two nations' strained diplomatic relations.

Since TikTok's ban in India, many other social media platforms have attempted to plug the space by integrating comparable features in their applications, the most well-known of which being Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, as well as other Indian portals such as Josh and Chingari.

Pubg Mobile, along with TikTok, was a famous mobile video gaming software that was banned in India. The Korean developer Krafton, on the other hand, was able to rebrand the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India and relaunch it in the country in June 2021.

The redesigned version of Pubg India received a lot of criticism at its launch, however it was not banned by the IT ministry.





