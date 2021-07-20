India records 38,000 new COVID cases, 499 deaths

NEW DELHI: India on Monday recorded 38,164 new COVID-19cases and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



On April 5, India reported 446 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 38,660 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,03,08,456 till date from hospitals and health centres as the virus infected less than one lakh people in the last 41 days.

The country has 4,21,665 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,14,108 deaths so far.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 44,54,22,256 including 14,63,593 samples tested on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 40,64,81,493 COVID vaccine doses were administered in India, including 13,63,123 in the last 24 hours. (IANS)

