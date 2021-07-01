India Tells EU to Accept COVAXIN, COVISHIELD or Face Mandatory Quarantine

NEW DELHI:

The European Union's refusal to accept Indian-made vaccines for its "vaccination passport" has sparked a spat with New Delhi.

According to foreign ministry sources, India will establish a reciprocal approach on quarantine exemption. This means that until the European Union approves Covishield and Covaxin certifications, their certificates will not be recognised in the nation, and EU citizens would be subject to mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.

According to reports, the European Union has been informed that Covishield and Covaxin must be included in its digital Covid certificate.

People vaccinated with Covishield are unlikely to be allowed to travel to European Union member states under the new "Green Pass" programme.

The European Union accepts only vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency, which are manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen. However, Covishield, AstraZeneca's Indian counterpart, has failed to receive approval.

When asked about the disparity, Ugo Astuto, the European Union ambassador to India, told news agency ANI, "Every vaccine clearance procedure must be handled on its own basis."

According to Serum Institute sources, the company has sought for EU approval for Covishield through its European partner, AstraZeneca. However, the European Medicines Agency stated that they had not received a request for Covishield authorisation.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with a top EU official to discuss the inclusion of Covishield in the Vaccination Passport.

"Discussed vaccine production and access. Took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe. Will be following up," Mr. Jaishankar sent a tweet.

So far, only people who have received either of the four vaccinations – Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna by AstraZeneca-Oxford, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Janssen by Johnson & Johnson – are exempt from travel restrictions.

Nations importing Covishield will face legal difficulties if the EMA does not approve it. The WHO has granted emergency use permission for indigenously produced Covaxin.





