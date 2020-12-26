Indian army recruitment rally at Mariani, Assam, registration opens today

New Delhi: The Indian Army is going to hold a recruitment rally at Mariani, Assam from February 6 to 25 for candidates of Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Morigaon districts.

Online registration for the recruitment rally has begun from today.

Interested candidates can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website of the Indian Army.





Army to conduct Recruitment Rally at Mariani, Assam for Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Morigaon districts from 06 to 25 Feb 2021. (1/2)@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/YYYlIaKMLq — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) December 24, 2020





Admit cards for the rally will be released only after the application form submission is closed. Candidates can download the admit cards till February 5.

"Candidates will be permitted entry into the rally site only on production of Admit Card in duplicate generated online through the official website www.joinindian.nic.in . Anyone found with a fake admit card will be directly handed over to civil police," the Indian Army said.

The rally will be held for the selection of candidates to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) posts. The minimum educational qualification required for these posts is class 10th pass, class 8th pass and 10+2 pass. Detailed job notification.

Candidates born between October 1, 1999, to April 1, 2003, are eligible for these posts.

Medically fit candidates will undergo a written test.

"Location date and time of the written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit card for the written test for the Review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH/CH/BH," the Indian Army had mentioned in the job notification.

It is a good opportunity for the youth of the state to join the prestigious Indian Army.

The Indian Army and the state authorities have joined their hands to make the rally a success after a long gap as the recruitment had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Army has requested all the candidates, who register themselves on the website, to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and other instructions given in the notification.

Also read: 51st DG level border co-ordination conference held at Guwahati, decides to construct single row fence in priority patches



Also watch: Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation distributed free poultry to over 200 farmers





