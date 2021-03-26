Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seizes drugs cache, weapons from Sri Lankan boat

In a major intelligence-based swoop, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday said it has seized narcotics valued over Rs 3,000 crore and weapons from a Sri Lankan boat, off the Minicoy Isle in the Lakshadweep Islands region. The ICG received an intelligence input on March 15 regarding a suspicious foreign boat likely to be engaged in drug trafficking in the high seas near the Lakshadweep Islands. Following this and after verification, the ICG swiftly launched a coordinated air-sea operation to track the suspicious vessels in the Arabian Sea. After intensive maritime and aerial searches of the regions, on March 18, the patrol units finally espied three suspicious boats off the Minicoy Isles and intercepted them. Upon boarding the vessels and interrogating the crew, the ICG sleuths found their statements to be inconsistent, following which they searched the three vessels thoroughly. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Nagaon

Also Watch: Massive support to Chakradhar Gogoi's rally at Moran





