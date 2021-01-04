India's Corona curve rise to 1,03,23,965 with 18,177 new cases

NEW DELHI: With 18,177 new coronavirus infections and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,03,23,965 on Sunday, while the death toll touched 1,49,435, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



Till now, 99,27,310 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,47,220 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.16 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Five States — Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh — contribute 62 per cent of the total active cases.

India has recorded one of the lowest new cases per million population in the last seven days (101). Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, the US and the UK have much higher cases per million population reported in the last 7 days.

Amid the rising cases, the availability of vaccine has raised hopes. Oxford-AstraZenaca vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been recommended by the expert panel, tasked with vetting COVID-19 vaccine proposals, and has been forwarded to the Drug Controller General of India for approval.

The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. The vaccine will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities. (IANS)

Also Read: India Reports 18177 New Covid 19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday





