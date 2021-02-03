Kangana Ranaut Calls Protesting Farmers 'Terrorists', Rihanna 'A Fool'

MUMBAI: After praising Nathuram Godse on Martyrs' Day, Kangana Ranaut stirred up another controversy on Twitter when she took on international Pop-superstar Rihanna for her tweet in support of the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

Questioning the silence around the issue, the international pop singer, actress and philanthropist, Rihanna helped shed light on the issue with her 101 million Twitter followers.



"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she asked in her tweet.



However talking a jibe at this, Bollywood actor, Kangana, wrote, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."





While her reply left fans of the singer and Twitterati stunned, a screenshot of Kangana's old post, fangirling over RiRi's song 'Diamonds' went viral.





Meanwhile, Twitterati compared the social media followers of both the celebrities and mocked Kangana for messing with Rihanna, who boasts of a whopping 100 million followers, with her just 3 million followers.



Some also said that Kangana is just "jumping" around to get fame by messing with Rihanna.

On the other hand, former Indian Cricketer, Pragyan Ojha was the latest to give his opinion on the matter.

Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.



"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha, who has represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, while replying to Rihanna's tweet.





My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021





