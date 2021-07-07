Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 07 July'21 - Check Kerala Lottery Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Live Result Update:





Kerala State Lottery Winners

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Please check the official notification below...

How to Check Kerala Lottery Result:

Step 1: Visit official Kerala lottery website-- www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link 'Kerala Lottery Nirmal Plus' Result

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected page showing the result

About Kerala State Lottery Daily

Kerala is first state of India who to established lottery department in 1967. This department conducted first-ever lottery in November 1967. The ticket was priced at only Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000 and its draw took place on January 26, 1968. Kerala state lotteries organises the following weekly lotteries...





Day Kerala Daily Lottery Schemes Sunday Pournami Monday Win Win Tuesday Sthree Sakthi Wednesday Akshaya Thursday Karunya Plus Friday Nirmal Plus Saturday Karunya





Also Read: Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results Online - 06 July - Check here

Also Read: Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Update - 07 July'21: Check FF Result Online