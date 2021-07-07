Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 07 July'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Official Morning Result - 07 July @11:55 AM
Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
41J 17754
Lottery Prizes
PrizeMoney
Lottery Numbers
Consolation-prize
Rs 1,000/-
17754
all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
2nd Prize
Rs 9000/-
29647, 44194, 52851, 57089, 78003, 80698, 81622, 86539, 98935, 99922
3rd Prize
Rs 500/-
2553, 2732, 3316, 3447, 6319, 6413, 7787, 8279, 8773, 9773
4th Prize
Rs 250/-
0162, 4509, 4561, 4929, 5125, 6555, 7157, 7909, 8778, 8907
5th Prize
Rs 120/-
0049, 1204, 2033, 3208, 4579, 5380, 6265, 7204, 7953, 8998
0078, 1208, 2068, 3680, 4699, 5448, 6267, 7384, 8014, 9035
0095, 1352, 2206, 3974, 4870, 5749, 6272, 7437, 8058, 9139
0588, 1390, 2225, 4127, 5158, 5816, 6283, 7546, 8275, 9509
0727, 1427, 2298, 4163, 5168, 5873, 6390, 7558, 8438, 9614
0743, 1474, 2319, 4193, 5174, 6018, 6502, 7631, 8696, 9635
0764, 1478, 2368, 4206, 5277, 6221, 6711, 7685, 8782, 9711
0831, 1651, 2678, 4279, 5278, 6222, 6771, 7868, 8839, 9795
0876, 1787, 3018, 4512, 5358, 6235, 7065, 7889, 8973, 9821
0900, 2025, 3120, 4574, 5379, 6248, 7078, 7925, 8976, 9896
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.
Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Official Result - 07 July @ 8:00 PM
Dear evening, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
xxx xxxxx
Lottery Prizes
PrizeMoney
Lottery Numbers
Consolation-prize
Rs 1,000/-
all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
2nd Prize
Rs 9000/-
3rd Prize
Rs 500/-
4th Prize
Rs 250/-
5th Prize
Rs 120/-
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember
The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...
- Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)
- Copy of the claim forms available online
- A government-recognised photo ID and
- A Passport size photographs
NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.
Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule
The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -
Days
Draw Names
First Prize money
Monday
Dear Flamingo
₹ 26 Lakh
Tuesday
Dear Parrot
₹ 26.01 Lakh
Wednesday
Dear Eagle
₹ 26.02 Lakh
Thursday
Dear Falcon
₹ 26.03 Lakh
Friday
Dear Vulture
₹ 26 .04 Lakh
Saturday
Dear Ostrich
₹ 26.05 Lakh
|Sunday
|Dear Hawk
₹ 26.06 Lakh
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Frequently Asked Questions
FAQ: Is Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is Legal?
Yes. Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.
FAQ: How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result?
Nagaland State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.
FAQ: Who Operates Lottery Sambad?
The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.
FAQ: How I can buy Nagaland state lottery ticket online ?
Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.
FAQ: Who can buy Nagaland lottery ?
Anyone can buy & play Nagaland state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.
