Labour Day 2021: Why Do We Celebrate It?

International Labour Day 2021 or May Day is celebrated by labourers and encourages them to be aware of their rights on the first of every May, i.e. May 1.

International Labour Day on May 1 is a public holiday in many countries.



Popularly known as May Day, the day is observed in countries such as India, Cuba and China among other countries.



The date was chosen to be International Workers' Day to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago in the US, in which a peaceful rally in support of workers led to a violent clash with the police, leading to the deaths of at least 38 civilians and 7 police officers. While 60 police officers and 115 civilians were injured.



International Labour Day or May Day: History and significance



Labour Day or May Day honours the hard work of people across the world and celebrates their achievements. Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the United States in the 19th Century.



Labour Day quotes



"The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it." – Mother Teresa



"Without labour nothing prospers." – Sophocles



"No human masterpiece has been created without great labour." – Andre Gide



"Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work." – Booker T. Washington



"Nothing will work unless you do" – Maya Angelou



Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Greetings on International #LabourDay. The hands of the worker have wrought India and their indomitable spirit is the force that drives the nation. My salutations and respect to all workers."

Greetings on International #LabourDay. The hands of the worker have wrought India and their indomitable spirit is the force that drives the nation. My salutations and respect to all workers. pic.twitter.com/wR7AMEhRJv — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 1, 2021

While Assam Health Minister wrote, On #InternationalLabourDay, my gratitude & reverence to all workers whose tireless contributions make our communities happy & healthy. A special appreciation💐 for all those frontline workers, who have dedicated themselves to India's fight against #COVID19. 🙌"

On #InternationalLabourDay, my gratitude & reverence to all workers whose tireless contributions make our communities happy & healthy. A special appreciation💐 for all those frontline workers, who have dedicated themselves to India's fight against #COVID19. 🙌#MayDay2021 pic.twitter.com/dAKt8FR603 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 1, 2021



