Leadership row: Veerashaiva seer warns of serious consequences for BJP in K'taka

RAICHUR (Karnataka): Powerful Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer Balehonnur Rambhapuri Swamiji stated on Monday that, if the BJP central leadership decides to remove the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa from the post, the party will have to face serious consequences in the future in the state.



Rambhapuri Swamiji further said that as a religious leader, he is not supposed to comment on political matters; however, it was his opinion that Yediyurappa had led the party during the time of crisis and he is the one who ensured one victory after another in elections for the BJP.

He further stated that Yediyurappa will complete the tenure by continuing in the post for the next two years.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious leaders have always come in open to support CM Yediyurappa whenever his leadership was challenged. Many Swamijis went ahead with public protests when he was asked to resign from the Chief Minister's post in 2011. (IANS)

