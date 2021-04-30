Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi- The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms, he confirmed on Twitter. He has isolated himself at his residence.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.

He will continue with his work and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the national capital from his residence.

In the past few days, LG Anil Baijal conducted several meetings to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, which is one of the worst COVID-19 hit states in the country with its healthcare infrastructure heavily overburdened as people struggle to find hospital beds, supply of medical oxygen and other life-saving drugs.

Before announcing lockdown in the national capital on the 19th of April, Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal met with the Lieutenant Governor.

Last week, Kejriwal isolated himself after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, the Lieutenant Governor demanded the report on the preps for the vaccination of those above 18 which will commence from tomorrow from the Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Delhi has been recording over 25000 cases over the past few days with the positivity rate at a staggering high of 30%.

Meanwhile, India yet again smashes its own previous record of the single-day highest spike in the cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as it reported 3.86 lakh fresh cases, the highest ever single-day spike recorded globally. In the last 24 hours, 3,498 fresh cases of COVID-induced fatalities were reported taking the total death toll of the country to 2.08 lakhs. Yesterday's surge in the cases of the novel coronavirus takes the total tally of the country's caseload to 1.87 crores while the active cases amount to 31.75 lakhs. Over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India for the ninth day in a row, making it the second-worst coronavirus-affected country in the world. Read more

Also read- Government of Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew in State Capital Itanagar

Also watch- BPF Leader Pramilarani Brahma confident about their victory



