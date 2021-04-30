Government of Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew in State Capital Itanagar

Itanagar- The capital of Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented rise in the cases of the novel coronavirus and strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly infectious COVID-19 has to be considered. Read more

Earlier on the 17th of April, the state government issued consolidated and revised guidelines for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The situation of the COVID-19 in the Itanagar Capital Region has been reviewed by the state government and saw an escalation in the cases of COVID-19.

It has been observed that COVID appropriate behavior is not being followed by the general public which will potentially accelerate the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 cases in Itanagar.

As an emergency measure for the well-being and safety of the people of Itanagar and in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government felt it would be appropriate to impose a night curfew in the state capital.

Therefore, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM daily in Itanagar with effect from 1st of May. Only the movements of emergency essential services will be permitted.

The order states that officers/officials involved in emergency services such as Health and Family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prison, fire, and emergency services, district administration, disaster management, and related services, NIC, NCC, and Municipal services and all the other essential services will have to produce a valid identity card.

The movement of all private medical personnel such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, etc. will be permitted and other hospital services will be allowed to function.

Movement of pregnant women and patients getting medical/health services is permitted.

Movement of officers/officials and persons holding any constitutional office is permitted where they have to produce a valid identity card.

Movement of people working for electronic and print media will be allowed where they have to produce a valid identity card.

Any person violating this order shall be liable to be prosecuted as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act,2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

