Nagaland Killings: Leave Now On 'Moral Grounds', Says Konyak Union to 27 Assam Rifles

GUWAHATI: An influential tribal body 'The Konyak Union' has sent a memorandum to the President, seeking action against the defence personnel involved in the incident and repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire North East region, amid outrage over the killing of civilians in Nagaland's Mon district.

The Konyak Union, a tribal organization, has urged that an independent investigation be conducted by a competent investigating agency and that the Assam Rifles be removed from the Mon district of Nagaland.

The incident appears to be a complete failure of the intelligence source (s) and a well-calculated attack on innocent people, and it cannot be classified as a case of mistaken identity," the Konyak Union stated.

The Konyak Union's demands are as follows:

• An independent investigation under the supervision of a competent investigating agency must be established promptly, with two representatives of Naga civil society incorporated into the Special Investigation Team.

• To identify all armed forces or army personnel involved in the occurrence and bring them to justice in a civil court of competent jurisdiction; action taken against the erring official(s) at the Oting Yatong massacre must be made public within 30 days.

• On moral grounds, the Assam Rifles must immediately leave Mon district for failing to provide protection to its residents, allowing foreign armed forces to infiltrate and perpetrate the Oting Yatong atrocity on December 4, 2021.

• To immediately repeal AFSPA from the entire North-Eastern region.

"The Konyak Union in its' strongest term condemn this act of barbarism against innocent citizens. The Union shall stand high and firm against the perpetrators and demand immediate probe and book the culprits or perpetrators up to the highest rank as per the applicable civil court," the tribal body said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Konyak Students' Union has declared a week of mourning beginning Tuesday in response to the deaths of 14 civilians in Nagaland's Mon district." To begin with, on December 7 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a complete bandh within Mon district," the Konyak Students' Union said in a statement.

During the bandh (shutdown), public mobility will be restricted, with exceptions for administration, police officers (paramilitary not exempted), medical services, fire emergencies, power, and PHED, according to the students' organization.

Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Monday that the Centre profoundly regrets the deaths of innocent civilians during an Indian Army counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district.

Shah described the incident as a "mistaken identification" while addressing to the Parliament on Monday. "The situation is tense, but it is under control," the Union Minister stated.

Shah went on to say that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would look into the situation and discover any flaws in the security approach.

As a symbol of respect for those slain at Mon district's Oting, the festival at Kisama Heritage Village near State capital Kohima was cancelled.

