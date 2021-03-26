Oommen Chandy gets clean chit in sex abuse allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is busy campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections, on Thursday got a major boost when a Crime Branch Police report gave him a clean chit on the allegations raised by the solar scam accused, that she was sexually abused by the former.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police had probed this case after the victim raised a complaint and on detailed probe, it has found out that the allegations raised by her had no evidence to corroborate her complaint.

This clean chit has been intimated to the Union Home Minister, as this case last year was referred by Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan-led government to the Centre for a CBI probe.

The victim said she was abused by Chandy at the official residence of the Chief Minister and the incident took place on September 19, 2012. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: 16-year-old allegedly raped in West Garo Hills

Also Watch: Massive support to Chakradhar Gogoi's rally at Moran







