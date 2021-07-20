PM Modi's Monthly Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Gathers Over Rs 30 Crores Since 2014

NEW DELHI:

Many factors contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political success, one of which is his ability to reach out and connect with the general populace.

As witnessed in numerous interviews and political rallies, our Prime Minister's choice of language and communication style may be easily comprehended by even the most common people in society. As a result, the average man can relate to the Prime Minister, allowing him to deepen his roots and reach out to the broader population.

One such platform which the Prime Minister uses to consistently speak out his heart and reach out to the people is the 'Mann Ki Baat,' his very own monthly radio programme.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha declared that the PM's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' garnered over Rs 30.80 crore as revenue since its inception in 2014. In the year 2017-18, the monthly radio programme earned Rs 10.64 crore, the highest earning in a single year.

According to statistics provided by the I&B ministry in its response, the programme generated Rs 1.16 crore in income in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, more than Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17, and more than Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18. In 2018-19, it earned Rs 7.47 crore, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

The programme is broadcast at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month on different All India Radio and Doordarshan stations. This show is also carried by roughly 91 private satellite TV stations on Cable and DTH platforms around the country. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of Television Channels, the cumulative reach of the program's viewership is anticipated to vary from about six crores to 14.35 crores between 2018 and 2020.

According to I&B Minister Prakash Javedkar, the prime minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program's major goal is to reach out to the public across the country. Through the prime minister's radio address, the initiative also allows any person to interact, suggest, and become a part of participatory governance, he added.

