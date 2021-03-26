President Kovind undergoes Checkup, after Chest Discomfort

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind today visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in New Delhi for a check-up after complaining of chest discomfort today.



A medical bulletin said the 75-year-old is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is said to be stable.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. His condition is stable," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh informed that he had enquired after the President's health. In a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office, it said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."





Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has been campaigning in Assam also inquired about the President's health. The minister tweeted, "Have spoken to Rashtrapati ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well being."





Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the hospital today, while informing about the President he said that the President is keeping well and the medical team is attending to him

"Just visited Rashtrapati Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji in the Hospital. Hon'ble President was his jovial self and is keeping hale & hearty.The medical team attending to him reaffirmed that he is stable. The country prays for his good health & well being," tweeted the Minister.

Meanwhile, the President today mourned the death of people in a fire outbreak at a COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, on late Thursday.

"Deeply mourn the loss of lives in a fire accident at a hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the President tweeted.





