Priyanka Gandhi's Convoy Meets with Accident, No Injuries Reported

NEW DELHI: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy met with an accident near Hapur Road on National Highway 24. Four cars of her convoy collided with each other while she was on her way to meet Navrit Singh, a farmer who reportedly died after his tractor overturned during the farmers' protest near ITO in Delhi on January 26.

No injuries have been reported from the accident and the convoy continued towards Rampur where she is expected to meet the family to offer her condolences.

She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu to meet the family of Navrit Singh.

"We've come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada & was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by police & lost his life, during the tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today," Ajay Kumar Lallu was quoted by ANI.

The death of the farmer had led to several controversies; while the police claimed that overturning of the tractor led to the death, several including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claimed that the farmer was killed after the police shot at him.

Delhi police have so far filed several FIRs in the matter including against several journalists as well as Shashi Tharoor for their allegations.

The delegation of Opposition leaders was stopped by the Delhi police at the Ghazipur border in Delhi when they were on their way to meet the farmer's family. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, speaking to ANI said, "We are on the way to meet farmers. We all support farmers; we request the government to hold talks with farmers and justice is done to them."

The Congress has been supporting the ongoing farmer's protest against the three farm laws and have been demanding that the government repeal the laws.





