Earthquake of 3.5 Magnitude Rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Bandipora: An earthquake of low intensity hit near Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir at 10:58 am on Monday morning.

The quake of 3.5 magnitude has hit the region as per the data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-01-2021, 10:58:43 IST, Lat: 34.28 & Long: 74.52, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, India." the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.





No casualty or damage of property due the quake has been reported yet.

The districts of Jammu and Kashmir falls in Seismic zone IV and V, which are earthquake-prone areas.

Earlier in last year, many earthquakes jolted the Northeast India region back to back. The region experienced a lot of frequent tremors as it falls under Seismic Zone 5, which covers the high-risk areas for earthquakes.

Within Northeast India, Assam experienced a lot many low to medium-intensity earthquakes at frequent intervals, which led to concern among people and experts in the seismically-active Northeast region. The development has caused concern among people and experts over the question of whether earthquakes at frequent intervals hint about a bigger and stronger earthquake in the near future. Experts and geologists are, however, divided in their opinions.

A professor of geography at Cotton University said that frequent occurrence of earthquakes is not always an indicator of the possible occurrence of a bigger earthquake in the near future. "Occurrence of an earthquake is a means of releasing the stress that is accumulated deep inside the Earth because of the relative movement of the tectonic plates. Sometimes, frequent occurrences of small-scale earthquakes help to release the accumulated stress in phases that ultimately prevent the possible occurrence of an earthquake of the bigger scale," added the professor.

The Northeastern region is one among the most seismically active regions on earth. The other five active regions are California, Japan, Mexico, Turkey and Taiwan. Although the earthquakes have been jolting the Northeast region, no casualty or loss of property has been reported so far. Even if these are mild earthquakes, one should always be ready with all sort of preparations.

