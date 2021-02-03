R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Announces Cash Reward for Info on Deep Sidhu, 3 Others

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police announce cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Further, the Delhi police have placed a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in Jan 26 violence.



It is to be mentioned that earlier on January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions demanding for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.



Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.



While some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.



On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has ordered the district administrations to get all the farmers' protest site on the State's borders with Delhi vacated



The orders came two days after violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on the occasion of the Republic Day at several locations in the national capital. The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border had been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring the 'Minimum Support Price' (MSP) for their produce.



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in the FIR by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence also made a presence at the Ghazipur border, after going underground for last two days.



A team of senior officials of the Ghaziabad police and administration also arrived at the Ghazipur border to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, microblogging site- Twitter said it has suspended more than 550 accounts involved in spam and platform manipulation as the farmers' tractor rally turned violent in Delhi on the 72nd Republic Day.





