As Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers' Protest, Indians Googled "Is Rihanna Muslims?"

International pop singer, Rihanna showed her concern on the farmer's protest yesterday evening and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest (sic)" She shared a post that reported on the internet shutdown at the protest sites was widely acclaimed and shared which has led to global support and talk of the matter.

The farmer's protest in India has gained tremendous support on various social media platforms as the international pop star Rihanna, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, and lawmakers from the United States and the United Kingdom tweeted about the agitation that began late November near Delhi's borders.

Who is Rihanna?

Rihanna is an international pop singer and Hollywood actress who has over a hundred million followers on Twitter. She is best known for hits like 'Don't stop the music', 'Love the way you lie', 'Umbrella', and many more. She has also worked in a number of Hollywood films including 'Battleship' and 'Ocean's 8'. She is of Barbadian origin and has her own fashion brand 'Fenty'. In 2019, Rihanna was named the richest female musician in the world by Forbes.

Farmers were very grateful to Rihanna for her attention and tweeted, "We're grateful to Rihanna ji for her support, though we did not know who she was until this evening, our youngsters showed us the tweet just now and told us who she is. All the farmers from across the country want to thank Rihanna for supporting our voice and for the timely gesture she has made"

International dignitaries supporting Rihanna's take:

UK MP Claudia Webbe shared the post and wrote: "Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking, we are grateful for others stepping forward."

US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris also showed her support. "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she tweeted.

It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Indians on Rihanna's Tweet:

Rihanna is mostly known and is popular among the youths of India and after her tweet which was trending both internationally and nationally, every other Indian started to Google about who she was.

Rihanna's tweet held various contradictory opinions on Indian's minds: Some were of the opinion that her tweet will highlight the ongoing farmer's protest in the country to the international media-- more so with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 100 million-strong social media family. While others called it 'paid'. Many others strongly reacted to it, suggesting that the pop star shouldn't be talking about things she doesn't know about. But that is not it, many searched about her religion as 'Is Rihanna Muslim?' and 'Rihanna Religion'.

Kangana Ranaut slams the pop star:

As Rihanna showed her take on farmer's protest on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut jumping on her tweet attracts Rihanna this time. Kangana Ranaut with her three million followers on Twitter; she tweeted responding to the pop start's tweet that, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021





