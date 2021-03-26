Rail and Road Transportation Services affected due to Bharat bandh; Rahul Gandhi Extends support to farmers

GUWAHATI: To mark the four months of the farmers' protest against the contentious farm laws, the farmers union are observing 'Bharat Bandh', an all-India strike at Delhi's borders and other parts of the country today. As a part of the agitation, rail and road traffic has been affected since morning.



The 12-hour shutdown, which began at 6 AM, will continue till 6 PM, farmers' body Samyukta Kisaan Morcha said, adding that the ''bandh'' will also be observed in the national capital.

The farmers protesting at Delhi borders want the Centre's three new farm laws repealed, and the bandh marks 120 days of agitation. Despite several rounds of talks with the centre, no concrete solution has emerged so far. The farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and corporatise the farming sector. They have been demanding for the repeal of the three farm laws under the condition that the MSP will continue.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Farmers' union. "India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful," the former Congress chief wrote in a Tweet.





As per reports, several roads and railway track near Punjab and Haryana has been affected as farmers, farm labourers, commission agents, trade unions and activists of political parties squatted on railway lines and national highways.

Agitating farmers are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled as per the Indian Railways, said reports.

Since November 27, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh among other states has been protesting in Delhi borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. They are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in the Monsoon Session.

Reportedly, the Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the ''Bharat Bandh''.

