Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken's retweet shows pain at being left red-faced

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken's retweet supporting the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as party's Punjab chief has become a hot topic of discussion in the desert state with Congress workers openly saying that the senior leader was left red-faced many times, due to the "high-handed" attitude of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Every time Maken gave deadline for political appointments and cabinet expansion, the Gehlot government made sure that the deadline was not met, either in the name of the Budget session of the Assembly or COVID-19 protocol. He had to face a flurry of questions from his own partymen and the media on these two issues, but he had no answers. (IANS)



