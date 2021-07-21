Violation of COVID protocol still a cause of serious concern: Dr. Dipali Barman

A CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: Violation of COVID protocol and insensible attitude of some people are still a cause of serious concern, said Dr. Dipali Barman, Joint Director, Dima Hasao Health Services, on Monday.

Dr Barman said, "I do not understand why people are not understanding the gravity of the situation even after repeated appeals and awareness? COVID-19 is not over yet, we are to be more cautious since the third wave of coronavirus is at the doorstep. People in our district are not coming forward for tests voluntarily. Though population of the district is less, the medical team has to face many challenges to reach out to the people of remotely located villages." She appealed to people to follow the COVID protocol properly and to extend their helping hand in fighting coronavirus effectively.

In the last seven days, the number of positives cases reported was 91 and from Zion only 17 positives cases were reported. The district health department is worried about the overall situation in the hill district of Dima Hasao as people are not taking the COVID situation seriously. Dr Barman further said that vaccination was also an important aspect, people should not be afraid of vaccination or be misguided by hearsay.

Also read: Assam registers 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 1.27%

Also watch:



