'Records of over 3 lakh waqf properties digitized'

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said that records of over three lakh waqf properties have been digitized and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of over two lakh properties have been done.



In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "So far records of 7,75,172 immovable waqf properties have been registered in Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) registration module."

"GIS Mapping of 2,19,230 waqf properties have also been done. For the first time 3,32,344 records of waqf estates have been digitized. The work of registration, digitization and GIS/GPS mapping of Waqf properties is being done on a war-footing level," Naqvi said.

The Minister informed the house that the ministry implements Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS) under which financial assistance to State Waqf Boards (SWBs) towards computerization and digitization of Waqf records is given. He mentioned that under the scheme the Ministry also supports the SWBs for deployment of manpower viz Assistant Programmer, Survey Assistant, Accountant and Legal Assistant, setting up of Video Conferencing Facility, Centralized Computing Facility (CCF) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution for better administration of SWBs. (IANS)

